Physical component still lacking: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne now understands the level that his team needs to reach in order to be more competitive in the Super Rugby competition.

After a thrashing 61-3 loss to the Crusaders last night, Byrne says they weren’t physical enough at times and give the game away.

He adds that this is something they’ve been working on all year and has consistently let them down.

“We’ve been trying to work physically along the line and carrying, and trying to play a little bit more footy, something that we’ve been working on through the year. Full credit to the Crusaders for their line speed, they were on top of us. We realize now what sort of level and skill they got to get too.”

The Drua will head home next week, where they will face the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3pm.