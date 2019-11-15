Inclusion of overseas players still on the table

Once restrictions for COVID-19 will be relaxed, the Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber will continue his talks with overseas players.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Baber says he has some players in mind for the Olympic squad, but it will all be dependent on their individual clubs.

He adds how they will liaise with these players going forward is crucial and is something that Fiji Rugby will look into.

“Moving forward it will largely dependent on what the landscapes looks like from those players overseas. Those conversations will get going again as soon as the clubs in Europe and us here in terms of our program and what we need to do in our planning and how that fits together. It will be something I will look at again.”

Baber says he will not rule out the local players, whom he believes have done so far over the last season.