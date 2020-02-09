Home

Inclusion of Nine’s tournament

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 13, 2020 1:59 pm
The Fiji National Rugby League are looking to include a nines tournament into the local women's competition.

The Fiji National Rugby League are looking to include a nines tournament into the local women’s competition.

This was confirmed by FNRL Acting Chief Executive Don Natabe who says that a women’s nine series in Fiji is a step towards expanding female participation in rugby league.

“This year, just a snippet of what we have for our women. We’re looking at establishing a nine’s series for women in the premier grade.”

Article continues after advertisement

This follows the successful launch of the Bulikula women’s team paving the pathway for women in rugby league.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League tournament is featuring four schools who are competing in the women’s division for the first time.

