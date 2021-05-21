Impressive Tavodi to lead Silktails

There will be a change in the captaincy role this weekend for the Kaiviti Silktails.

Outstanding prop Apakuki Tavodi who is one of the form players will lead the team on Saturday against Glebe Dirty Reds in Round 13.

Last week’s captain Pio Seci has been ruled out due to injury.

The lineup sees the return of Tomasi Vunicagi, Joeli Vulavou and Meli Nabura.

The Silktails are currently still in sixth place after 12 rounds of competition.

Team list:

Jilivecevece, Camaisala, Vasuturaga, Vunicagi, Bola, Naruma, Nayavucere, Tavodi, Lutuimawi, Vulavou, Kovekalau, Kalou, Raboiliku, Nabura, Tobe, Daveta and Tavakaturaga.