Impressive Naitasiri wins for Naureure

Naitasiri defeated Tailevu 35-19 in round four of Skipper Cup at Nakelo District School ground and dedicated their win to veteran hooker and former Flying Fijians rep Seremaia Naureure who played his last game for his provincial side.

Naureure will soon leave for peacekeeping duties as confirmed by Coach Dr. Ilaitia Tuisese.

Playing away from home for the first time this season Naitasiri proved why they mean business in Skipper Cup with their heavy forward pack dominating.

Captain Sireli Kaloucava opened the account in the 6th minute from a set piece lineout five metres out from the Tailevu tryline.

Six minutes later winger Kaliova Mocetadra dived in the corner for Naitasiri’s second try following some brilliant touches from center Filimoni Waqainabete, lock Marika Natau and fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Both tries were unconverted by Rokotuisawa.

The home crowd were on their feet in the 17th minute when inside center Ravuama Laulauvaki ran in to score Tailevu’s first try after a break by Inoke Taka from halfway.

However, in the 30th minute referee Aisake Drekeni awarded a penalty try to Naitasiri after repeated infringements from the hosts.

Leading 17-5, the Farebrother champions struck again in the 37th minute when inside center Uraia Torau sliced through the Tailevu defense before releasing winger Vatili Vosawale who ran in to score.

Naitasiri was in front 22-5 at halftime.

Former Fijian Drua player Poasa Waqanibau registered the first points of the second spell via a converted try as Naitasiri conceded successive penalties and Tailevu decided to take quick taps and was rewarded with a seven pointer.

Tailevu’s work ethic improved in the second half winning a few battles at the breakdown and had more opportunities compared to the first 40 minutes.

Despite Tailevu’s spirited second-half performance, Naitasiri put the result beyond reach with an unconverted try to Saula Naicori in the 66th minute before Rokotuisawa nailed a penalty.

Naicori put the icing on the cake with a length of the field try to Naicori which nearly had the entire backline involved which started from a chip kick from Kini Douglas.

Naitasiri had the last say in the match with a converted try

In the development match, Tailevu beat Naitasiri 26-24 and the hosts U-19 defeated the visitors 27-15.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Namosi edged Nadi 16-15 and Rewa and Nadroga finished in a 28-all draw.