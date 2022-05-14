Important win for Tailevu

Tailevu has defeated Northland 17-12 in an enthralling Skipper Cup encounter today.

It was what fans had anticipated with both teams bringing their A-game at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu had some missed chances in the first few minutes of play but made up for it later, with outside centre Adriu Naiyaga crossing over for the first try which was converted by Osea Qamasea.

The hosts were down to 14 men after scrum-half Autiko Domonakibau copped a yellow card, but they managed to hold Northland 7-0 until the halftime whistle.

Northland came out firing in the second spell, rattling the strong Tailevu backline, a scrum from near the 22 meter line, saw hooker Osea Seru diving over in the corner for a 7-all score-line.

Discipline continued to be an issue for Tailevu with Jone Qilatabu copping a yellow card for collapsing the scrum.

Despite being one man down again, Qamasea successfully converted a penalty to give Tailevu a 10-7 lead.

With 16 minutes left on the clock, Naiyaga made a clean break before a simple pass to Domonakibau who ran in to score between the sticks.

It was not over yet for Northland, who applied the pressure inside the opposition half and they were rewarded with a try to former Fiji 7s rep Manueli Laqai.