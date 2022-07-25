Important week of preparation for Nadi

[File Photo]

An important match awaits the Nadi Rugby side on Saturday when they take on Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup final.

It has been a long time coming for the Jetsetters, who last featured in the Skipper Cup final 14 years ago.

Nadi Captain Sivaniolo Lumelume says this week’s focus will be on correcting last week’s mistakes.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just go back home and enjoy the win. Come back on Monday, look at our mistakes and weaknesses, and that’s where we need to work on.”

Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.