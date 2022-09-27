Important week for Fijiana ahead of RWC

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union]

Arriving two weeks ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana have a box to tick and that is adjusting to the New Zealand weather.

With temperatures hitting as low as 16 degrees, the side had its first training session yesterday after arriving in Auckland on Sunday.

Defense coach Mosese Rauluni says the players are still trying to get used to the weather.

He says the next few days of training will be tough as the girls try to acclimatize.

“I don’t think it’ll change much for the next week but we’ve got plans for a couple of sessions this week and really getting them used to the wind, the rain, and the softer fields that we’re used to”

Rauluni says each coach is working on their areas of expertise and for him, he wants the players to improve on defense as England will not come easy.

Fiji will face England in its first World Cup match next Saturday at 3:45 pm.