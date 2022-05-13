Important match for Drua and Moana Pasifika

The Fijian Drua Captains run [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Tomorrow’s battle between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika is an important one.

The two teams kick off a blockbuster Saturday triple-header and both are after their second win this season.

Both teams find themselves needing a win to keep their slim finals hopes alive, with a free-flowing exciting spectacle expected at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.

Article continues after advertisement



The Fijian Drua Captains run [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua is 11th on the ladder with seven points while Moana Pasifika sits at the bottom with six.



The Fijian Drua Captains run [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua plays Moana Pasifika at 4:35pm tomorrow and the match will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.