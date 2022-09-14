I'm still not the GOAT: Tuwai

Jerry Tuwai with his children and a fan at the Nadi airport today.

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai still doesn’t regard himself as the greatest Fijian 7s player of all time.

This is even after winning two Olympic Gold medals, a couple of 7s series, being named World Rugby Sevens Player of the Decade in 2019 and recently winning the Melrose Cup.

The humble player he is, Tuwai says there are other great players before him that played the abbreviated game.

He says he plays for God and Fijians with the aim of making them proud and happy.

“I’m not the greatest player in Fiji or the world like people are saying I think if I played another 100 years then I can be the greatest player in the world but now I cannot say I’m the greatest player in the world.”

The 33-year-old has named Waisale Serevi, Tomasi Cama, Santiago Gomez Cora and Tim Mickelson as players that have paved the way for him.

Tuwai who made his debut for Fiji at the 2014 Gold Coast Sevens says he still loves the sport and has no plans to retire yet as he leaves that all to God.

“I’ve always told my wife, my close family mom and dad, that my career and life will rest it on God only he will tell me when its time and only then I will say it’s time.”

The side was welcomed by officials from Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Airways as soon as they got off the plane.

At the arrivals area, families, friends and fans gathered to await their heroes singing songs and cheering.