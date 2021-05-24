Home

I’m a proud Tailevu girl: Jade Coates

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 6:15 am
Jade Coates. [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Despite growing up and playing in New Zealand, Fiji will still remain home for Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lock Jade Coates.

Coates hails from Nananu village in Tailevu and has been named to start in the number four jersey tomorrow against the Waratahs in the Super W final.

Her elder sister Brittany also played for the Fijiana 7s in the Women’s World Series.

Article continues after advertisement

Many have been asking how the two sisters are eligible to play for Fiji and Jade says Fiji remains home for them and she’s proud of it.

“I’m learning so much off the girls here they provide a different style of rugby that you just don’t get in New Zealand, I am Fijian and I’m very proud of it just may not look the part but I’m a proud Tailevu girl”.

Coates and her teammates have been the talk of the competition since round one and Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the team deserves to be in the final.

‘No one predicted that we’ll be in the final but the girls they deserve to be in this competition and they’re not here to make up the numbers, we know that the Waratahs will be doing a lot of homework on us and it’s the same for us, both teams want to go out there and win’.

Fijiana Drua will face Warratahs Women at 4pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne tomorrow and you can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on the FBC Sports channel.

