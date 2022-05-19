Illness sidelines Mataele

Manasa Mataele

Fijian flyer Manasa Mataele will not be in action for the Western Force against the Chiefs in this week’s Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Mataele is not available for selection due to illness.

Former Chiefs player Toni Pulu will replace the former Marist Brothers High School student on the wing.

Pulu has missed out on the last two games due to injury.

The Force battles Chiefs on Saturday at 4.35pm.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Crusaders opens round 14 tomorrow at 7pm at Orangetheory Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.