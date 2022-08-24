Ikanivere impressed with U-20 and Skipper players

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijian Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere is excited to don the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors jumper this weekend.

The 22-year-old is among the six Drua players that have been included in the Warriors squad that’ll be part of the Fiji Invitational Series with Manuma Samoa.

Ikanivere says having under-20 and Skipper Cup players is interesting.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Queen Victoria School student is confident with the right combination, they’ll be able to bring down Samoa.

“There’s a lot of young boys here, most of the group the Under-20 boys. It is good to gel with the boys from the Skipper Cup competition and the boys from the Drua. The boys are learning a lot from each other.”

Fiji will take on Manuma Samoa on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.