Ikanivere focuses on life after rugby

Tevita Ikanivere on attack for the Fiji Warriors against the Manuma Samoa in the first match.

Being raised on the farm taught Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker and Fiji Warriors Captain Tevita Ikanivere to be resilient and to appreciate the little things in life.

They are life lessons Ikanivere continues to uphold as he plays in the Super Rugby competition while trying to complete his Bachelor in Engineering at the University of the South Pacific.

The 22-year-old says despite the challenges he faced along the way, he didn’t let it deter his dream of building a better life for his brother and mother.

“It was tough, it was good because it taught me to be tough. I grew up on a farm so I know you have to work hard to achieve big things.”

Ikanivere grew up in Waila, outside Nausori and although his passion is playing the sport, his focus is also on life after rugby, so his studies remain a priority.

“I used my spare time to study. The first thing is rugby now so I am doing two units at a time, so when I get time I do my studies. So thankfully some lecturers in USP are flexible with me and helpful.”

Ikanivere will lead the Warriors again tomorrow in round 2 of the Fiji Invitational Series at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch the action live on FBC Sports.