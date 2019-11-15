Ikanikoda work on rehab

Fiji Airways National 7s playmaker, Livai Ikanikoda is still upbeat about being named into the 2020 Olympic squad.

After returning from the Los Angeles 7s with a high-grade ankle injury in March, Ikanikoda has been doing alot of self-recollection and has shifted his focus on his recovery.

The 30-year-old says he had been doing his own rehab and is waiting for the doctors clearance.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been doing my own individual training that was given by Fiji Rugby Union. I am working on the area that I was injured during the last test, my ankle. The doctors have not advised me on anything yet. I am still doing my own rehab especially at work where they have a provided a place for me to train.”

He was instrumental in helping Fiji to victory at the Gold Coast 7s tournament in Australia in the 2012/13 HSBC World Sevens series.