Ikanikoda cycling, new way of training

The road to recovering from a high grade ankle injury has been a tough for Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda.

The Rewa native is now opting to other forms of training, as works toward being named in the 2020 Olympic squad next year.

Ikanikoda, a police officer by professional says he now chooses to travel by bicycle to work from Waila to Makoi everyday.

“I have a bicycle so every morning I travel by bike to work. I live right in Waila and work as a police officer at Makoi, so in a way it is way for me to train before going to work. At the office, my boss gives me time at 10 o’clock to train as well.”

Ikanikoda sustained the injury in the Los Angeles final against South Africa on Monday and was not part of the 7s squad in Vancouver.