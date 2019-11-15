If Nadroga wins, Tailevu is next Farebrother challenger

If Nadroga wins the Farebrother Sullivan trophy today against Namosi, then Tailevu will be the next challenger next weekend.

But if Namosi retains the trophy, Yasawa is going to have their first Farebrother challenge on the 3rd of October which is Namosi’s next home game.

However, after beating Lautoka in their Skipper Cup clash 31-12 yesterday, Tailevu head coach Samisoni Baikeitoga hopes the Stallions can deliver today, and if that’s the case, then he says it will be an honor to challenge Fiji’s prestigious rugby title at Lawaqa Park.

‘They have proven themselves that Tailevu need to be a reckon in the end of the Skipper Cup likewise we are coming to get the Farebrother, if Nadroga win tomorrow (today) we will get it, come the next challenge”.

Looking at the games today, Yasawa play Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka, Nadi meets Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Namosi host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the commentaries on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.