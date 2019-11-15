Home

Ian Foster reveals All Blacks coaching staff

NZ Herald
December 19, 2019 10:19 am
All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has today confirmed the bulk of his All Blacks coaching team.

Foster will be joined by Hurricanes Head Coach John Plumtree, former All Black and Maori All Black and Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek, with former All Black Scott McLeod also continuing in his defence role in the All Blacks coaching team.

Plumtree will look after the forwards in the new coaching set-up alongside Feek who will be scrum coach.

The coaches have been appointed for a two-year period. One more coach will be announced in due course.

Former All Black Grant Fox will continue as a selector for the 2020 season alongside Foster and Plumtree.

“They’re all outstanding coaches in their own right, and we’ll have new voices and fresh ideas in the All Blacks, which will be really stimulating for everyone, and help us grow as we enter a new era,” Foster said.

Incoming New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson added: “When Ian was appointed to the Head Coach job, we were all impressed by the collective strength of the team that he’d assembled. It’s a combination of youth and experience, with both international and New Zealand experience, and they’ll bring new ideas to the playing group, which is exciting for the future.”

