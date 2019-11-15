I have to work hard says Vunivalu

New Wallabies recruit and former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu will tackle things as they come.

Being part of the Wallabies training camp even without playing his first game for the Reds will not give Vunivalu a reason to celebrate.

Fresh from helping the Melbourne Storm to another NRL premiership, the 24-year-old arrived at Wallabies camp this week with a lot to catch up on and he says he will take the opportunity with both hands.

“I’m in no rush. I’m just here to learn and get a few basic things right, hopefully, I can take that up and use it with the Queensland Reds.”

Winning a place in the match-day side is not on Vunivalu’s mind at the moment.

He adds he will need to earn his place.

“It’s not going to be easy, I have to work hard for that spot, or whatever spot they put me into, I respect the players that have been here in the camp.”

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is keeping a close eye on the Flying Fijian.

Vunivalu signed a two year deal with the Queensland Reds which officially starts next year.