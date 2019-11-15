I have to carry on from where team left off says Reece

Fiji born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece is excited about facing the Wallabies tomorrow.

Reece gets his first start after missing the first three tests against the Wallabies.

The 23-year-old has scored four tries in seven matches for the All Blacks.

Reece says the pressure is on him because the team played really well in the earlier matches.

“The team has been playing really well for the past three weeks I guess and you know now getting the opportunity, having to carry on from where they left off last week and yeah super excited as you saw me last week jumping on the big boys all the props, Carl, Ofa and it was good to give them a few cuddles”.

🎥 WATCH | Fossie gives us the rundown on some of his selections for this weekend’s Investec Tri Nations clash with Australia. pic.twitter.com/KzqfUNwwrj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 5, 2020

The All Blacks play the Wallabies at 8:45pm tomorrow.

For the Wallabies, Marika Koroibete will again start on the wing while Filipo Daugunu will come off the bench.