I have faith in my team says Baselala

Philip Baselala

Having a premature ending to his Vodafone Super Deans season was not what Suva Grammar School star half-back Philip Baselala had in mind, but when national duty calls, the young star is ready to rise to the occasion.

As the Lions run onto Churchill Park this weekend, they will miss four of its players who have joined the Schoolboys Under-18 squad heading for the New Zealand tour.

It will be a bittersweet moment for the young lad, but he says he has faith in the team.

“Its hard leaving the boys to take on the final without me, I know we’ve been struggling a lot during the off season and during the season, we’ve shared a lot of things together as well as the bond.”

However, the Kadavu lad is happy to represent the national side as more opportunities await.

“I’m sure going to learn a lot of things from there especially in the tour because in overseas there’s a lot of academies from there and I hope I’ll get picked in one of the academies.”

Suva Grammar School will face Marist Brothers High School in the Deans Under-18 final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.