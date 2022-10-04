I have faith in my girls: Leweniqila

There’s much excitement in the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s camp with only three days remaining until the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Fijiana will be making maiden World Cup appearance and has world number one England as its first opponent.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says tags are intimidating but the team is full of optimism.

“Yes it’s the World number one. I have faith in the girls, if it’s our day we can do anything so nothing is impossible.”

Leweniqila says they’re only worried about themselves and what they can control, focusing on having a unified spirit come Saturday.

She adds having that ‘duavata’ mentality can see the Fijiana take on any team at any given day.

Fijiana battles England on Saturday at 3.45pm Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.