I do it for my family: Matawalu

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 6:00 am

Family will always come first for former Flying Fijians halfback Nikola Matawalu despite leaving them behind to pursue a new contract in France.

Since securing a contract with Glasgow Warriors in 2012, Matawalu dreamt of making a career out of his passion for the sport.

The Dama, Nakorotubu in Ra native is now studying to be a trainer and gym instructor on top of his successful professional rugby journey.

Knowing that he cannot play rugby his whole life, Matawalu says he has decided to secure a future for himself and his family.

“Like my two boys they are growing old and I want to take them to school and I’ve been studying at home just waiting for the right time”

The scrum-half has officially signed for French Pro D2 club Montauban.

He says he’ll take each challenge as it comes.

“I just live every day, day by day and see what’s coming next and the next step was to get my citizenship first, my passport and then the next step to come to France”

Matawalu’s Montauban club won against Carcassonnen 25-16 over the weekend and he’s hoping to feature in round 3 this weekend.

