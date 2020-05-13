I did all I could for Samoa: Sir Tietjens

Sir Gordon Tietjens says he did all he could to bring success to the Samoa 7s side.

But during his three year tenure, the outgoing coach had limited success, failing to win a tournament and making only one cup final.

Sir Gordon spent 22 years in charge of the All Black Sevens, winning four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two World Cups and 12 World Series titles before taking charge of Samoa’s national team in 2017.

The 64 year old who is stepping down from his contract which expires at the end of August told Radio New Zealand that the Samoa sevens team punched above their weight many times.

Despite a misfired attempt to secure Olympic qualification, Sir Gordon says he did everything and believes the opportunity to qualify for Tokyo is still achievable for the Samoans.

He says his biggest disappointment is failing to qualify the Samoa 7s for the Olympics because his goal taking up the coaching role was to get them to the Tokyo games.

[Source:Radio New Zealand]