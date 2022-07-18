We coach to win: Tuisese

Naitasiri will be looking for a win in this weekend’s Skipper Cup semi-final against Nadroga.

The two teams have faced off twice this year, with Naitasiri winning in round 2 by a score of 29–27, and Nadroga turning things around in round 11, claiming a 30–22 victory.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says it will be an unpredictable game, and both teams will be fighting to win a spot in the final.

“For us as the coach we coach to win, whether it is a Farebrother game or other games, we play to win. We have to go back, look in the mirror, where we are at the moment and the works we have to do.”

Suva will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in the first semi-final, while Nadroga will face Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.