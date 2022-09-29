Hynes is NRL’s best

[Photo: NRL / Facebook]

Cronulla Sharks star halfback Nicho Hynes is the NRL Player of the Year.

Last night he capped off a superb season by taking out the 2022 Dally M Medal for being the best of the 2022 season.

Hynes’ 38 points are the highest tally by an individual player in NRL Premiership history, after finishing ahead of Roosters fullback James Tedesco, Dragons halfback Ben Hun, Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater and Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

After shifting from the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2022 campaign, Hynes excelled in his first season at his new club — playing 25 of a possible 26 matches to help the Sharks to a top four finish in the regular season for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, the NRL Grand Final will be held on Sunday with the Eels taking the Panthers at 8’:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.