Hurricanes wary of Moana Pasifika

Hurricanes will have to come in strong against Moana Pasifika as it resumes its Super Rugby campaign on Friday.

Assistant coach, Chris Gibbes says they have been following up on Moana Pasifika’s past matches and know they have proven to be a force to reckon with.

Gibbes says Moana Pasifika is well-coached so it will be a matter of making sure the Hurricanes come inaccurate.

The late postponement of the Hurricanes’ game against the Chiefs allowed them to have a weekend off, and they returned to their base yesterday in good shape to prepare to play Moana Pasifika.

Gibbes says the Hurricanes are fit and healthy and some players returning from injury.

Hurricanes face Moana Pasifika at 6.05pm before the Fijian Drua take on Rebels at 8.45pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel