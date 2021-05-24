Hurricanes vs Moana Pasifika clash postponed

The clash between Moana Pasifika and the Hurricanes this Saturday has been postponed.

This follows the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Hurricanes’ camp.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes had confirmed on Monday the squad were dealing with COVID cases after Captain Ardie Savea had revealed so in a post-match interview after last Saturday night’s win over the Highlanders.

The postponement was made on the advice of the Super Rugby Pacific Medical Advisory Group that the Hurricanes squad did not have enough players to form a match-day 23.