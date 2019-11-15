Rugby
Hurricanes thrash Sunwolves, Reds lose to Sharks
February 29, 2020 8:05 pm
Action between the Hurricanes and Sunwolves match [Source: Hurricanes Rugby]
Hurricanes thrashed the Sunwolves 62-15 in round five of the Super Rugby match at the McLean Park.
In another match played today, the Reds lost to the Sharks 23-22.
