Hurricanes plans for rumble against Chiefs

Hurricanes will be capitalizing on its attack when it faces Chiefs this afternoon in Super Rugby Pacific.

A changed backline sees All Blacks fullback starting at second five-eighths with Ruben Love at fullback, and Billy Proctor preferred at centre.

Coach Jason Holland says playing Jordie Barrett at second five-eighths has been an option since the start of the season and would result in more attacking players being on the park.

Article continues after advertisement

Holland says they aim to make good decisions on the attack and defence.



[Source: Hurricanes/Twitter]

Skipper and loose forward Ardie Savea returns to the side and would have an impact.

Hurricanes will face Chiefs at 3.35pm today.