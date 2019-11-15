Hurricanes part ways with Carlos Spencer

Carlos Spencer’s time at the Hurricanes has come to a premature end, as the club reacts to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

In a statement, the club said “due to the financial uncertainty created by COVID-19, they have agreed Spencer will finish his contract early.”

That means Spencer will not be a part of the coaching setup for the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Spencer was initially brought on board as an assistant coach last season by then head coach John Plumtree, who has since departed to take up an assistant role with the All Blacks.

1 NEWS reports that the decision to part ways with Spencer was in no way indicative of his coaching abilities, or relationship with his fellow coaches or players.

Meanwhile, next up for the Hurricanes is the Chiefs in Hamilton this weekend, with both sides desperate for their first win of the competition.