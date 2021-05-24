Hurricanes make impressive comeback over Reds

The Hurricanes launched an epic comeback to secure a 30-17 win over the Reds last night.

Brad Thorn’s Reds were set to make a major statement for Australian rugby as they raced to a shocking 17-0 lead after half an hour with Hamish Stewart and the excellent Fraser McReight touching down.

The ill-disciplined Hurricanes had lost two players to the sin bin in the feature match of Super Round but rallied superbly to score the next 30 points for a 30-17 win.

Article continues after advertisement

The Aussies have two more shots to post a morale-boosting win tonight at AAMI Park when the Brumbies play the Highlanders and the Rebels tackle the Crusaders.