Hurricanes lose to Stormers in their first match of the season

The Hurricanes have made a nightmare start to their 2020 Super Rugby campaign with a 27-0 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town.

With a forward pack featuring five World Cup-winning Springboks, the home side had oodles of firepower up front, leading to a frustrating day at the office for the former champions.

The Stormers capitalised on the many mistakes the Hurricanes made, and used their dominant scrum to excellent effect as well. The lineouts from both sides were messy, with a number of them going straight over the top or even skew. While the Canes tried to kick their way out of their 22, the Stormers were much happier to run the ball from deep to keep possession on their side. A number of poor decisions by some of the Canes players also left their side playing with just 14 men on the pitch for 20 minutes.

The Hurricanes conceded a constant flow of penalties throughout the entire game, making it easy for the Stormers to keep them on their toes as they used the full width of the pitch. Although the Canes came close on one or two occasions during the game, their errors just made sure they couldn’t finish.

The size of Hurricanes’ coach Jason Holland’s task in the post Beauden Barrett era has quickly become apparent during their comprehensive defeat by the Stormers in Cape Town which was characterised by near constant errors and lack of direction.

The Stormers, with Springboks halfback Herschelle Jantjies superb and backed up most prominently by loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, another who shone for the world champions in Japan last year, shut out the visitors in Newlands for a bonus point four-tries-to-nil victory.

They played with poise and controlled aggression in front of crowd bathed in sunshine who were probably amazed by how easy it all appeared. Their opponents, who lost midfielder Billy Proctor and replacement loose forward Vaea Fifita to second-half yellow cards, were near clueless on attack and their main weapons Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam and Jordie Barrett hardly saw the ball.