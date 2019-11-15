Home

Hurricanes ‘gutted’ to see assistant Carlos Spencer go

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 30, 2020 4:17 pm
Hurricanes assistant coach Carlos Spencer

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says they will miss a number of things about their assistant coach Carlos Spencer.

Speaking to TVNZ, Holland says he was “obviously gutted” to see Spencer became a casualty of the Covid-19 financial crisis.

Holland said he would personally pick up some of the slack after Spencer’s departure, particularly in being creative with the team’s attack.

But in a much needed positive for the Hurricanes, Jordie Barrett has been deemed fit ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Chiefs.

The Hurricanes travel to Hamilton to face the Chiefs at 3:35pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, at 7:05pm the Highlanders host the Crusaders.

 

