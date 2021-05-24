Hurricanes edge Highlanders

The Hurricanes narrowly edged the Highlanders 22-21 in Dunedin in their Super Rugby Pacific clash last night.

Salesi Rayasi and Bailyn Sullivan scored first-half tries as the Hurricanes led 14-6 at halftime.

The Highlanders rallied in the second half, cutting the Hurricanes’ advantage to 17-14 in the 58th minute and they hit the lead for the first time in the 66th minute with a try to Marty Banks, whose conversion put them ahead 21-17.

But replacement Aidan Morgan scored in the 75th minute to reclaim the lead for the Hurricanes.

In other results, Chiefs thrashed Moana Pasifika 45-12 and Waratahs beat Force 41-24.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Blues next week in the Super Round in Melbourne before hosting the Highlanders a week later at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.