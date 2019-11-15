Hurricanes axe first-five Smith after loss to Stormers

The Hurricanes have dropped first-five Fletcher Smith for their Super Rugby encounter with the Jaguares in Argentina on Sunday, following their humiliating opening defeat to the Stormers last week.

After Smith was given the nod in the number 10 jersey for the Hurricanes’ last weekend, the 27-0 defeat to the Stormers has seen Coach Jason Holland make the change for his side’s second match.

Jackson Garden-Bachop will start this weekend’s match at first-five, as the Hurricanes continue to search for the right combination after Beauden Barrett’s move to the Blues.

Elsewhere, the only other change to the starting side comes at hooker, with Asafo Aumua replacing Ricky Riccitelli in the front row.

The Hurricanes face the Jaguares at 9:15am on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Lions meet Reds at 1:05am before the Stormers takes on the Bulls at 3:15am.

Tomorrow night, the Highlanders play the Sharks at 6:05pm and the Brumbies host the Rebels at 8:15pm.

On Saturday the Chiefs takes on the Crusaders at 6:05pm followed by the Waratahs and Blues match at 8:15pm.