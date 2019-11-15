Hurricanes appoint new coach

Jason Holland has been promoted to Hurricanes head coach after John Plumtree’s elevation to the All Blacks coaching team.

Holland, who has been a successful and widely respected assistant coach at the Hurricanes since 2016, takes over his new role with immediate effect.

The 47-year-old has helped the Hurricanes make the Investec Super Rugby playoffs in every season he has been involved with the club, first as an assistant to Chris Boyd and then with Plumtree at the helm in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Manawatu and Taranaki representative enjoyed a successful playing career in New Zealand before he made 102 appearances for top Ireland club Munster between 1999 and 2008.

His coaching career started in Munster before he returned to New Zealand where he was an assistant at Canterbury before moving to the Hurricanes.

[Source: Rugby Pass]