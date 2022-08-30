Hughes signs for Ricoh Black Rams

Nathan Hughes. [Photo Credit: Planet Rugby]

Fijian-born and former England number 8 Nathan Hughes has signed for Japan Rugby League One side, Ricoh Black Rams.

After a long spell on the sidelines with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership, Hughes joined Bath on a short stint.

A number of clubs in France had targeted to sign the loose forward, but he has preferred to cash the lucrative deal in Japan.

Hughes says he is looking forward to joining his new club and meeting with his teammates, coaches, staff, and fans.

He adds this will be an opportunity to overcome new challenges and push himself further.

Ricoh Black Rams finished 9th in last season’s competition.