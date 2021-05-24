Hughes debut, Bath wins

Fiji-born former England number 8 Nathan Hughes made his debut for Bath helping the side to a 21-17 win against Premiership champions Harlequins today.

The debuting Hughes particularly impressed with a steamrolling performance at the back of the scrum.

Will Muir scored two tries and Ben Spencer scored 11 points from the tee as Bath came back from 12-6 down at halftime after Cadan Murley and Dino Lamb’s first-half scores.

Article continues after advertisement

When George Hammond scored with five minutes on the clock, it seemed like Quins may come back, but it was not to be this week.