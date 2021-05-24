Home

Rugby

Hughes available for Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 4:44 pm
Nathan Hughes

Fiji-born former England number eight Nathan Hughes has announced his availability to play for the Flying Fijians.

Under the new World Rugby rules, Hughes can wear the Fijian jersey.

However, Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor earlier said the final decision is with Flying Fijians’ coach Vern Cotter.

Hughes joins several other players vying for a spot in Cotter’s side including former All Blacks Seta Tamanivalu and Waisake Naholo, and Wallaby Tevita Kuridrani.

Last year the Flying Fijians beat Spain 43-13, lost to Wales 38-23 and drew 15-all with Georgia.

In an interview with rugbypass.com, Cotter said the main challenge with a year before the Rugby World Cup in France is to develop new habits that will give us more opportunities to be competitive at the top level.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]

