Hosts feel pressure for Womens World Cup

[Photo Credit: World Rugby]

The pressure is on for New Zealand as Rugby World Cup hosts after qualifying to the semi-final defeating Wales 55-3.

Although the win was a positive sign of progress, the side believes it still needs a few areas to work on in order to stay in the competition.

Making her RWC debut, loose forward Kennedy Simon says the huge focus will be on their set pieces.

She says the team are coming in with a killer mentality that has helped them a lot on the set-pieces.

As the team prepares to face France, Simon says France has a really aggressive defence which is something that will be included in the game plan

“We’ve seen they’ve got a really aggressive defence, so it’s something that with our game plan we will need to capitalise on. We just have to bring, as I said before, a killer mentality. It will be an aggressive game again”

The Black Ferns will face France in the World Cup semi-final on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Before that Canada faces World number 1 England at 3.30pm on the same day.