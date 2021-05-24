Home

Rugby

Hosting NRL grand final a hard ask: NZ PM

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 4:29 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says hosting an NRL grand final would be “a hard ask”.

Speaking to TVNZ, Arden suggests the NRL should play the final in Australia.

According to the NRL, they have yet to lock in a venue for the October 3 decider, which is set to move from Sydney given the Covid-19 outbreak and associated ban on mass gatherings.

Article continues after advertisement

NRL Chief Executive, Andrew Abdo told the Sydney Morning Herald the league would investigate a grand final at Auckland’s Eden Park, which was in full voice in Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup opener.

Abdo says an opportunity to play under an exemption in New Zealand, in front of a full house, is an option if they can’t play elsewhere in Australia.

Unfortunately for Abdo, the Kiwis don’t see it that way as the Wallabies snuck into New Zealand before the border was closed for eight weeks.

Meanwhile, there’s no guarantee the trans-Tasman bubble will open in time for the grand final, meaning the NRL would need to apply to spend a fortnight in quarantine on arrival.

 

 

 [Source:TVNZ]

