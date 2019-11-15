Hoskins Sotutu on the radar for Fiji and England

Blues number eight Hoskins Sotutu is on the radar for Fiji and England.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is understood to be hopeful of luring Sotutu into joining Fiji.

This is if All Blacks coach Ian Foster doesn’t come calling with Sotutu being dubbed an All Blacks number 8 in the making.

But England is also on the lookout for the talented youngster and may yet try their luck.

Sotutu has made the most tackles totaling 27 with 22 carries topping the list by any forward in the New Zealand derby competition.

Sotutu and the Blues host the Highlanders at 7.05 tonight in round three of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

[Source: NZ Herald]