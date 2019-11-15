Home

Hoskins Sotutu backed to choose NZ over England or Fiji

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 5, 2020 1:03 pm
Hoskins Sotutu won't be leaving the Blues any time soon despite immense off-shore interest. [Source: Stuff]

This is assurance given by Coach Leon MacDonald, after Sotutu’s impressive displays have also caught the eye England coach Eddie Jones and Fiji’s Vern Cotter both reportedly interested in luring him to their sides.

After a series of impressive displays for the Blues in Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa this season, 21-year-old Sotutu has quickly emerged as one of the standout players in New Zealand right now.

Despite being born in New Zealand and playing for the Under-20 Baby Blacks side, Sotutu would be able to represent England through his mother, or Fiji through his father and former Test star Waisake.

Speaking to Stuff, Coach MacDonald outlined that he’s confident in keeping Sotutu in a blue, if not black, jersey.

