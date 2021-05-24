Home

Rugby

Hopefully we can put a smile on their faces: Nadolo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 4:56 pm

Many players who have donned the Flying Fijians jumper in the past never had the opportunity to play against the All Blacks in their careers.

Some were lucky enough to play the Kiwis once while others like Seremaia Bai met them three times in his career, twice as a Flying Fijian and one for the Pacific Islanders side.

However, the current national squad will have the opportunity to play the three-time world champions not once, but twice a week.

One of the senior players, Nemani Nadolo who will run out on the wing today says this kind of opportunity is rare so they have to make the most of it.

He adds this match means a lot to them.

“We know that our people are struggling and we have the opportunity this week to go out there and make them proud you know to do the jersey proud and hopefully we can put a smile on their faces this weekend.”

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevuloni Reece who will mark Nadolo tonight says he needs to deliver.

“I just got to prepare myself well because any other person could be in that role so I just got to do my best and keep trying to be the best.”

The All Blacks host Fiji at 7:05pm in the first Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

