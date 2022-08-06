Hooper withdraws from Argentina clash

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper.[Pic:rugby.com.au]

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper has withdrawn from the first Test against Argentina tomorrow due to personal reasons.

In a statement today, the Wallabies confirmed Hopper will return to Australia.

Hooper informed the team management that he doesn’t believe he’s in the right mindset to play for his country.

With Hooper out, James Slipper will lead the side while Fraser McReight will now wear the number seven jersey.

Hooper said in a statement that his whole career, he looked to put the team first and he doesn’t feel he’ll be able to fulfill his responsibilities at the moment in his current mindset.

Argentina hosts Australia at 7:05am tomorrow.

In another Rugby Championship match tomorrow, South Africa hosts the All Blacks at 3:05am.