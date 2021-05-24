Hooper set to make first Waratahs appearance against Drua

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 31, 2022 9:27 am
Michael Hooper

Australia captain Michael Hooper is set to make his return to Super Rugby after being named on the Waratahs bench for their clash with Fijian Drua tomorrow.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2021 campaign after playing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan and he has yet to take to the field in 2022.

Hooper sustained a foot injury while playing for Australia against England last November, but is also due to his contractual leave, which means he misses a third of the current campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Waratahs head coach Darren Coleman says Hoopers return in the team is a massive boost.

Coleman says he’ll add to the scoreboard with the professionalism and the way he carries himself has a real positive effect on the team.

The open-side is named among the replacements alongside experienced Welshman Jamie Roberts, who is back on the bench after starting the previous weekend.

Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble and the impressive Will Harris make up the ‘Tahs back-row for the clash against the Pacific Islanders, with Jed Holloway captaining the team from lock.

