The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua may have to work overtime this weekend as Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is expected to return for the Waratahs.

The Wallabies skipper last featured for the Waratahs in August 2020 after opting to take a sabbatical before returning to the Wallabies last season.

Hooper spent 2021 in Japan with Toyota Verblitz alongside new stand-in captain Jed Holloway.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says Hooper will boost the Waratahs.

‘I think he’ll add obviously leadership which he does, he’ll add work ethic which he does, and I think he’ll be a real add-on for them’.

The Drua hosts the Waratahs at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast at 8:45pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, at 6pm, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will play Waratahs in Super W at 6pm on the same venue.