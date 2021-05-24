Home win important for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Nemani Nagusa knows how important it is to put on a good game when they host Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on April 30th.

Getting a win will be a bonus, but Nagusa says this is easier said than done.

He adds for now the Drua is focused on getting everything right and growing with each game leading into the match against the Highlanders.

“It is really important, we just have one game in Fiji, so build from here. One game at a time. Look back to our reviews do our homework and come back stronger with every game.”

Up next this Friday for the Drua is the Waratahs.

The two teams will face-off at 8.44 pm and you can catch the action on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.