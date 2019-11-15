Home semifinal aim for Highlanders

The Naitasiri Rugby side is targeting a home semifinal in the Skipper Cup competition.

This means the Highlanders will need to win both their remaining two games to host a semifinal.

Naitasiri Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says first, they will need to stop a motivated Tailevu side today.

“We are just playing to win every game and whatever result we get we always aim to win. Whatever happens on the points table we believe it will take care of itself. So we always push hard to one get that home semifinal and progress to the finals.”

Naitasiri is second with 40 points on the competition standings while Suva after their win over Lautoka last night has 47 points and leads the standing.

The Highlanders meet Tailevu today at 3pm at the Nakelo District School ground.

Tailevu will need to win this match to confirm their spot in the Skipper Cup next year.

In other Skipper matches today, Yasawa plays Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meets Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Namosi Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Vanua Championship final today, Rewa meets Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.